Women’s World Cup: England stop Nigeria in second round on penalties

The intense match between the Falcons of Nigeria and the Lioness of England ended goalless after 120 minutes of play, leading to a tense penalty shootout.

England emerged victorious, securing their place in the quarter-finals with a 4-2 win in the penalty shootout.

The nine-time Women’s Africa Cup of Nations winner although had a winning edge when their opponent got a red card, they were also unable to convert the opportunity for a spot in the quarter-finals and to emerge the first African team to win a Women’s World Cup knockout match.

Despite the loss, Nigeria’s performance was commendable, and their determination to make history in the tournament was evident. England, on the other hand, displayed both luck and determination to secure their advancement to the next round.

The Lionesses will now face either Jamaica or Colombia in the quarter-finals, setting the stage for more exciting matchups in the Women’s World Cup.