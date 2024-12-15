Wolves sack O’Neil after four straight Premier League defeats

Gary O’Neil

Wolverhampton Wanderers parted ways with manager Gary O’Neil on Sunday following a dismal run of four consecutive Premier League defeats, which left the club in the relegation zone.

The Midlands side, sitting second from bottom with just nine points from 16 games, suffered their latest setback on Saturday, losing 2-1 at home to fellow strugglers Ipswich Town.

“Wolves have parted company with head coach Gary O’Neil and his backroom staff,” the club announced in a statement. “O’Neil arrived at Molineux just three days before the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season, taking on a significant challenge and ultimately guiding the Old Gold to a successful campaign.”

Wolves Chairman Jeff Shi expressed gratitude for O’Neil’s contributions. “We are grateful to Gary for all of his effort, dedication, and hard work,” Shi stated.

The decision comes just days after Shi publicly backed O’Neil, insisting the club was “united” behind the former Bournemouth boss despite their poor form.

O’Neil, 41, was appointed in August 2023 following Julen Lopetegui’s departure and signed a new four-year contract earlier this year. In his first season, Wolves finished 14th, but they are now in a desperate relegation battle, with 11 defeats and only two wins leaving them four points adrift of safety.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

