Ipswich snatch last-gasp 2-1 winner at Wolves

Jack Taylor helped the Tractor Boys struck in stoppage time winner as Ipswich beat Wolves 2-1 at Molineux to push Gary O’Neil closer to the brink.

Matheus Cunha’s 72nd-minute equaliser looked to have saved Wolves from defeat against their fellow strugglers but Taylor was left free to head in from a corner in the fourth minute of added time.

A fourth straight defeat leaves Wolves four points off the bottom of the table, having now conceded 40 league goals, six more than any other side.

The boos and groans intensified as a series of Wolves attacks ended with poor passes and worse decisions, but Wolves finally pulled something out of the bag to draw themselves level in the 72nd minute.

Cunha, shortly after needing to have his finger strapped up, was inevitably at the heart of it, helping to work the ball wide to Goncalo Guedes and then latching on to his pass to fire beyond Muric with the help of a slight deflection off Harry Clarke.

Three minutes later, Larsen was only denied by a last-gasp block from Cameron Burgess, who then had to cut out Ait-Nouri’s cross to prevent a tap-in for the Norwegian.

Wolves were pushing for a winner, with Larsen firing narrowly wide and Cunha shooting over.

But Ipswich had the final say as Jack Clarke sent in a corner and Taylor was afforded time and space to head home.

