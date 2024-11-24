Wolves strike back to thrash Fulham 4-1 at Craven Cottage

Wolves came from behind to thrash Fulham 4-1 at the Craven Cottage on Saturday to move one point above relegation zone.

The Nigeria international Alex Iwobi put Fulham ahead in the 20th minute after receiving the ball on the edge of the area and was shown inside on to his weaker left foot by the defender before whipping a curled effort into the top left-hand corner and past Jose Sa.

However, Wolves fought back with Matheus Cunha scoring a goal in each half and added an assist to secure Wolves first away win of the Premier League season.

Following their 2-0 victory over Southampton before the international break, Cunha’s strike after 31 minutes cancelled out Alex Iwobi’s opener, before the Wolves forward set up Joao Gomes after the break.

The Brazil international proved too much for Fulham when his second of the game – a stunning long-range strike arrived three minutes from time.

While Goncalo Guedes added the gloss in second-half stoppage-time as Gary O’Neil’s men were lifted out of the bottom three until at least Sunday.

Fulham, who had won both of their last two games, had a spring in their step as they looked to continue their winning streak and they almost made early strides in doing so through the familiar attacking run of Antonee Robinson down the left.

The full-back marauded into space and after he produced an inch-perfect first-time cross to four-goal man Raul Jimenez, the forward just needed to touch the ball into the net, but his effort cannoned off the crossbar from six-yards out to let Wolves off the hook.

Despite their dismal start to the campaign, Marco Silva talked up Wolves’ attacking threats on Friday and his concerns became a reality as Cunha showed his pedigree to draw the visitors level.

Mario Lemina floated a long pass over the home defence for the evasive Cunha to run on to – and after the striker took a perfect touch to control the ball – he deftly lifted his finish over Bernd Leno to round off a quality move.

Wolves felt revitalised after the break and it was Cunha again who was at the heart of play as he assisted the visitors’ second.

Some intricate play deep in the Fulham half saw Wolves’ main man receive the ball in the pocket and instinctively slip Gomes through to allow him to drill a left-footed strike across goal and into the bottom right corner to put them ahead.

Cunha’s magnificent afternoon could have gone up a level when he capitalised on a loose ball before fluffing a one-on-one to put the game to bed.

