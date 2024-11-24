Inter thrash Verona 5-0, move top of Serie A

Inter Milan move top of Serie A with 28 points from 13 matches after thrashing Hells Verona 5-0 on Saturday.

Simone Inzaghi’s side moved ahead of Napoli on 27 points with one match less after netting all five of their goals in the opening 45 minutes at the Stadio Bentegodi.

A Marcus Thuram brace and further strikes from Joaquin Correa, Stefan de Vrij and Yann Bisseck gave Inter all three points.

Atalanta will claim top spot from Inter on goal difference when they take on promoted Parma in Saturday’s late match, while on Sunday Napoli host Roma on Claudio Ranieri’s return to top-flight management.

Also on Saturday, Juventus will try to move above Napoli into second place when they face AC Milan at the San Siro.

The 30-year-old hit the woodwork twice and also laid on Thuram for the first of his two near-identical goals, which were netted within the space of three minutes and came after the France forward skipped around Verona goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo.

By the time defenders De Vrij and Bisseck — with another strike set up by Correa — lashed in unlikely finishes Verona were submerged in boos and whistles from the home support who loudly chanted for their team to “show some balls”.

Verona have lost nine of their 13 league matches this season and sit 14th, just three points above the relegation zone.

