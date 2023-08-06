Whyte denies ‘adverse’ findings as Joshua fight cancelled after doping test

Dillian Whyte’s fight against Anthony Joshua has been cancelled, after a random anti-doping test on Whyte returned “adverse analytical findings”.

The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association said it had informed the Association of Boxing Commissions and the British Boxing Board of Control that a “random anti-doping protocol” undertaken by Whyte had returned the adverse findings.

Whyte took to social media to deny taking the reported substance and vowed to prove that he was completely innocent.

“I am shocked and devastated to learn of a report by VADA of adverse findings relating to me. I only learned of it this morning and am still reacting to it.

“In the meantime, all I can do is express my extreme disappointment to boxing fans, who will miss out on what was sure to be a great event,” Whyte wrote in reacting to the cancellation of his fight with Joshua.

Matchroom said in a statement: “In light of this news, the fight has been cancelled, and a full investigation will be conducted”.

The fight had been due to take place at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday, August 12. Joseph Parker’s promoter David Higgins has said his fighter would step in as a replacement for a rematch with Joshua.

The pair met in Cardiff 2018 when Joshua inflicted the first loss of Parker’s heavyweight career, beating the New Zealand native by unanimous decision.

“Joseph Parker is already booked to fly back to the UK this weekend – he is fit, ready, willing and able to fight Anthony Joshua at O2,” Higgins said in a statement.

The cancellation of Joshua’s fight with Whyte is the latest twist in a long-running rivalry between the pair. Whyte defeated Joshua in the amateur ranks before he went on to win an Olympic gold medal at London 2012.

As professionals, they boxed in a wild 2015 British heavyweight title bout, which Joshua won by seventh-round stoppage. Sky Sports