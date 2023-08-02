We’ll pay World Cup prize money directly to players because of Super Falcons – FIFA

World football governing body, FIFA, says the prize money for the ongoing 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will be paid directly to the players without interference from a third party.

Fatma Samoura, FIFA secretary-general who made the disclosure in a viral video, noted this on Wednesday that the decision is due to the unpaid allowance issues involving the Super Falcons of Nigeria.

Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum, disclosed in the lead-up to the World Cup, that some players are owed “per diem and bonuses” from two years ago.

Samoura, in the video, acknowledged that “things have been tough” for the Falcons, adding that FIFA will for the first time monitor that match bonuses get to the players directly.

“I know that things have been tough. We have to face the realities of Nigeria.

“It pains me a lot. It is because of you [the Super Falcons] that, for the first time, the prize money has been ring-fenced in the history of FIFA to ensure that it goes to you,” Samoura said.