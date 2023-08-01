World Cup: Falcons have what it takes to win

Felix Owolabi, an ex-international, has applauded the performance of the Super Falcons of Nigeria at the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, has said the team have what it takes to go beyond the round of 16.

Owolabi, in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, applauded the Randy Waldrum girls for playing cohesively.

“These girls have shown that they have what it takes to go beyond the round of 16, they have shown resilience and commitment.

“Football is mostly hard work, tactics and a little bit of luck, these girls have shown that they came prepared, qualifying from the group stage is no small feat, and I hope and pray that they succeed exceedingly.

“Team spirit is key, I believe playing as a team has brought them this far, I want to advise them not to lose that spirit and continue to play cohesively,” he said.

Owolabi, a former player with IICC Shooting Stars of Ibadan, told NAN that getting a goalless draw in the match against the Republic of Ireland was fair in order not to over-work the players ahead of the round of 16.

“I think the most important thing is qualifying from the group stage, the score margin is not important in a match that requires a draw, I feel they need to conserve their energy.

“Round of 16 is crucial, it’s okay for them to play it safe, I mean what’s the point of scoring three or five goals then lose at the knockout stage, it was wise to conserve their energy,” Owolabi said.

The goalless draw against the Republic of Ireland meant that the Falcons will finish as runners-up in Group B to reach the second round after a win against Australia and a draw against Canada.