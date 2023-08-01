Women’s World Cup: Nigeria to play England in Round of 16 August 7

Nigeria Super Falcons will on Monday August 7 by 8:30 am Nigerian time play against England in the Round of 16 for a place in the quarterfinals of the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Two goals and three assists from Lauren James led a revived England attack and ensured the Lionesses secured top spot in Group D with a thumping 6-1 victory over China at the Women’s World Cup.

England’s opener came as a result of a fine pass from Hemp in the build-up and a header from James to set up Russo to slot past Zhu Yu.

With the goal, Russo ensured England became the first side in Women’s World Cup history to score at least once in 16 consecutive matches.

The Super Falcons on the other hand progressed on five points behind co-host Australia after playing another goalless draw against the Republic of Ireland in their final group B match.

The Nigerian side pulled off an incredible performance in a 3-2 victory over co-host Australia in their second group match; meaning Nigeria will remain in Brisbane for the England clash on Monday.

“The fans have been great with us. In some countries – maybe even the US where I’m from – if a team were to come in and beat the host nation, the fans may not be particularly friendly to those players and coaches,” Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum told FIFA.com indicating Nigeria will enjoy some level of fans support by remaining in Brisbane.

According to Waldrum, Australia is a sporting country that understands sport and appreciate it whether it comes from the Australian or Nigerian team. “But here, even if I go out for a walk, I have so many people stop me and say, ‘Congratulations, your team played so well, you deserved it and we wish you all the best”.