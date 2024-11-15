UEFA investigates English referee Coote over misconduct allegations

English referee David Coote

UEFA has initiated an investigation into English referee David Coote following allegations of inappropriate behaviour. The decision comes after a video surfaced online showing Coote making derogatory remarks about Liverpool and former manager Jürgen Klopp.

Coote has already been suspended by both UEFA and the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the body responsible for English referees.

The recent allegations, including a video suggesting drug use, have further intensified the scrutiny on Coote. The Football Association (FA) is also conducting its investigation into the matter.

UEFA’s ethics and disciplinary inspector will assess the evidence and determine whether any disciplinary action is necessary. The outcome of the investigation will have significant implications for Coote’s future as a referee.

“A UEFA ethics and disciplinary inspector has been appointed to evaluate a potential violation of the UEFA disciplinary regulations by the referee, Mr. David Coote,” UEFA confirmed in a statement.

David Coote served as a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) specialist at Euro 2024, operating from a hotel near Frankfurt where match officials were based. The 42-year-old was involved in eight matches, assisting the lead VAR official.

On Wednesday, The Sun published a video purportedly showing Coote snorting a substance believed to be a drug using an American banknote. The incident allegedly took place a day after Coote’s final Euro 2024 assignment, the quarterfinal between France and Portugal, where France progressed on penalties following a 0-0 draw.

In a separate incident, Coote was suspended earlier in the week by PGMOL after another video surfaced, in which he made disparaging comments with friends about Jürgen Klopp.

This led to further investigations by both PGMOL and the FA.

Following the release of the initial video, UEFA removed Coote from officiating duties for national team matches this week.

During Euro 2024, Coote officiated in key matches, including Germany’s 2-0 win over Denmark in the round of 16—a game marked by a controversial handball decision. Stuart Attwell, the lead VAR official for that match, was also involved in several contentious rulings throughout the tournament.

Match officials for international tournaments like Euro 2024 are nominated by their national federations for FIFA approval. Coote has been on the FIFA international list since 2020 and has been appointed by UEFA for lower-tier games, serving as a “video match official” during the 2024 tournament.

FIFA’s regulations emphasize that international match officials must uphold the highest standards. According to the governing body’s guidelines: “FIFA international match officials shall be role models. As such, they are expected to behave with dignity and respect, while complying with all applicable FIFA regulations and guidelines.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share