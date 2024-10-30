UEFA pledges €1 billion to boost women's football

European football governing body UEFA has announced a significant €1 billion investment over the next six years to grow women’s football as part of an expansive new strategy.

UEFA’s goal is to make football the leading team sport for women and girls in every European nation, with objectives that include doubling the number of fully professional national leagues from three to six and increasing the number of professional female players from 3,000 to 5,000.

“This is our promise to keep investing and lead the game forward with all European national associations, leagues, clubs, players, fans, and partners on board,” said UEFA’s director of women’s football, Nadine Kessler.

While UEFA’s previous targets fell short, registering only 1.6 million players instead of the intended 2.5 million, the organization remains optimistic about growing the game. Initiatives will focus on grassroots programs, pathways for coaching and officiating, and enhanced prize money. In the 2023-24 season, UEFA will spend more than €53 million ($57.5 million) on women’s competitions, with a significant portion allocated to the Women’s Champions League.

However, some challenges persist. Prize money for the Women’s Champions League stands at €24 million ($26 million), primarily funded by subsidies from the men’s competition, which awards €2.5 billion ($2.7 billion) to its 32 clubs. “Many players still struggle to make a viable living from the game,” Kessler noted.

UEFA’s marquee event, the Women’s European Championship, reached 50 million viewers during the 2022 final, and the 2025 edition will be hosted in Switzerland. Additionally, UEFA has earmarked €66 million ($71.6 million) for development funds to its member associations via the Hat Trick program, funded by revenue from the men’s Euro tournaments.

In a year when European teams dominated the Women’s World Cup, UEFA is seizing on the momentum to secure lasting progress in women’s football, supporting teams and development across its 55 member associations.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

