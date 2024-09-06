See the list of the 10 greatest female football managers of all time

Football, where passion knows no gender, has seen remarkable women rise to the top, redefining what it means to be a football manager.

From tactical geniuses to fearless leaders, these ten revolutionary women have shattered the glass ceiling, proving that the touchline is not a place limited by gender tradition but one of boundless possibilities.

As women’s football continues to grow on the global stage, their stories serve as both inspiration and a call to action, reminding us that the future of football is diverse, dynamic, and undeniably ‘genderless’.

Read also: From Sir Alex to Mourinho: Meet 50 greatest football managers of all times

According to information compiled from multiple sources including BBC Sport and FIFA.com.

Here are the 10 best female football managers of all time:

Pia Sundhage

Pia Sundhage, one of the greatest Swedish female football managers, is celebrated for her ability to create cohesive teams and manage top-level players.

Sundhage has managed prominent football teams including the Sweden Women’s National Team, the U.S. Women’s National Team, and the Brazilian Women’s National Team.

She is renowned for being a two-time Olympic gold medalist (2008, 2012) with the U.S. Women’s National Team and FIFA Women’s World Cup runner-up in 2011 with the U.S.

Pia Sundhage also guided Sweden to a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and a bronze at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Sundhage is known for her charismatic leadership and innovative tactics.

2. Jill Ellis

The English female football manager, Jill Ellis is considered one of the best female coaches of all time as she boasts one of the most impressive records in women’s football history.

Ellis led the U.S. Women’s National Team to back-to-back FIFA Women’s World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019.

She was named FIFA World Women’s Coach of the Year in 2015 and 2019.

Ellis’s coaching philosophy emphasized adaptability, depth, and a relentless focus on performance under pressure.

As detailed by ESPN, Ellis was known for her ability to manage a squad filled with world-class talent, keeping players motivated and united while navigating the intense scrutiny and high expectations that come with leading the USWNT.

“Jill Ellis had a remarkable ability to adapt her tactics to suit the moment, shifting strategies from game to game,” ESPN reported, highlighting her flexibility and tactical acumen.

Read also: Meet world’s richest footballer worth 16 times more than Ronaldo and Messi combined

3. Sarina Wiegman

Hailing from the Netherlands, Sarina Wiegman is renowned for her ability to build a strong team culture and deliver results on the biggest stages.

She has managed the Dutch Women’s National Team and England Women’s National Team.

Sarina guided the Netherlands to victory at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2017 and also took the Dutch team to the final of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Sarina Wiegman led England to win the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022, their first major title since 1966.

Her strategic mind has placed her on the list of the best female football managers of all time.

4. Emma Hayes

Emma Hayes is an English female football manager who is recognized for her tactical acumen, motivational skills, and her role in transforming Chelsea into a powerhouse in women’s football.

Emma has achieved multiple FA Women’s Super League titles with Chelsea, along with FA Cups and League Cups.

She also led Chelsea to their first UEFA Women’s Champions League final in 2021.

According to a BBC Sport feature, Hayes is praised not only for her tactical acumen but also for her holistic approach to management, which emphasizes player development, mental health, and team culture.

“Emma Hayes has created an environment at Chelsea where players are constantly evolving, both on and off the pitch,” notes BBC Sport, highlighting her innovative coaching style that balances rigorous tactical preparation with a deep understanding of her players’ needs.

Read also: Football managers will be better prepared to handle pandemics in future- Kanoute

5. Silvia Neid

Silvia Neid stands out as one of the most successful managers in the history of women’s football, having cemented her legacy with the German Women’s National Team over a career spanning more than three decades as both a player and coach.

Under her management from 2005 to 2016, Germany won an impressive array of titles, including the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2007 and three consecutive UEFA Women’s Euro Championships in 2009 and 2013.

Her team also claimed the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, a crowning achievement in her final tournament as head coach.

She was named FIFA World Women’s Coach of the Year in 2010, 2013, and 2016.

According to UEFA, Neid’s approach to football management was characterized by meticulous planning and deep tactical insight, always maintaining a commitment to the development of young talent.

“Silvia was a perfectionist who left nothing to chance,” said former German international Nadine Angerer in an interview with UEFA.

“She knew how to get the best out of every player, whether they were a star or just starting their international career.”

6. Hope Powell

Hope Powell is an English Legend widely regarded as a pioneer in English women’s football, both for her long tenure as the head coach of the England Women’s National Team, and her continued impact at the club level Brighton & Hove Albion Women.

Appointed in 1998, Powell became the first woman and the youngest person to manage the England women’s team, leading them for 15 years until 2013.

Under her leadership, England reached the final of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2009 and two FIFA Women’s World Cup quarter-finals (2007, 2011).

As highlighted by BBC Sport, Powell’s influence extended beyond her tactical expertise. She was instrumental in professionalizing the England women’s setup, advocating for better training facilities, and improving financial support, which laid the groundwork for the growth of women’s football in England.

“Hope Powell’s impact on women’s football in England cannot be overstated,” notes BBC Sport, recognizing her role in transforming the national team into a competitive force on the world stage.

Read also: Top paid football managers in the world

7. Vera Pauw

Renowned for her strategic approach and her commitment, Vera Pauw, a Dutch football manager, has carved out a unique place in women’s football globally through her extensive career as a manager across multiple continents, known for her tactical ingenuity and commitment to developing women’s football globally.

Pauw has managed several national teams including the Scottish Women’s National Team, Russian Women’s National Team, Dutch Women’s National Team, South African Women’s National Team, and Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team.

Most recently, she guided the Republic of Ireland to their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance in 2023, a landmark achievement for the team.

According to FIFA, Pauw’s coaching philosophy revolves around a deep understanding of the game’s tactical aspects and a belief in developing players to their full potential.

“She is known for her attention to detail and her strategic approach to building competitive squads from the ground up,” says FIFA.com, reflecting on her success in raising the standards wherever she has coached.

8. Martina Voss-Tecklenburg

German-born Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has become one of the most respected figures in women’s football management, known for her tactical intelligence and her ability to rebuild and rejuvenate teams.

After a successful playing career, she transitioned into management, where she achieved notable success with the Swiss Women’s National Team before taking over the German Women’s National Team in 2018.

Her work with Germany has been particularly impactful, leading the team to the final of UEFA Women’s Euro 2022, where they narrowly lost to England.

Before her time with Germany, Voss-Tecklenburg made history with the Swiss Women’s National Team, guiding them to their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance in 2015.

According to FIFA, her tenure in Switzerland was marked by significant improvements in the team’s performance and infrastructure, leading to a higher level of competitiveness in European football.

She focused on creating a strong foundation for future success, helping to develop young talents and modernize the team’s approach to the game.

Read also: The greatest manager ever

9. Carolina Morace

Italian Carolina Morace is a trailblazer in football management, known not only for her achievements in women’s football but also for breaking barriers in the men’s game.

A former international football star for Italy, Morace transitioned into coaching with a passion for advancing the women’s game and became one of the first women to coach a professional men’s team, Viterbese, in Italy’s Serie C1 in 1999.

Although her stint with Viterbese was short-lived, it marked a significant moment in football history, demonstrating her determination to challenge traditional gender roles in the sport.

As reported by BBC Sport, Morace’s impact as a manager extends well beyond that moment.

She had a successful tenure as head coach of the Italian Women’s National Team from 2000 to 2005, where she was praised for implementing modern training methods and a more attacking style of play, which helped Italy maintain its competitive edge in Europe.

Morace also led the Canadian Women’s National Team from 2009 to 2011, where she revitalized the program and led the team to win the CONCACAF Women’s Championship in 2010.

10. Laura Harvey

Laura Harvey has made a significant impact on women’s football, particularly in the United States, where she is regarded as one of the most accomplished coaches in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

Harvey began her coaching career in England with Arsenal Women, where she won multiple domestic trophies, including three consecutive FA WSL titles from 2011 to 2013.

Her success with Arsenal paved the way for her move to the U.S., where she became the head coach of the Seattle Reign FC (now OL Reign) in 2013.

Under Harvey’s leadership, the Reign became one of the most dominant teams in the NWSL, reaching the playoffs four times and winning the NWSL Shield twice (2014 and 2015).

In addition to her club success, Harvey served as an assistant coach for the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) and later became the head coach of the U.S. U-20 Women’s National Team, helping to develop the next generation of American talent.

After a brief stint in Utah and a return to England to coach Birmingham City, Harvey rejoined OL Reign in 2021, where she continues to build on her legacy as one of the most successful coaches in NWSL history.

In a Goal interview, Harvey emphasized her commitment to the game and the development of women’s soccer, saying, “It’s not just about winning titles; it’s about growing the game, creating opportunities, and making sure every player can reach their full potential.”