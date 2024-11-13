FA investigates referee over derogatory comments about Klopp

David Coote

The Football Association (FA) has launched an investigation after a video that surfaced online showed Premier League referee David Coote making derogatory comments about Liverpool and former manager Jurgen Klopp. Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL) announced on Monday that Coote, 42, has been suspended while the investigation is underway.

The FA is examining Coote’s remarks, particularly whether his comments about Klopp’s nationality violate FA misconduct rules. An FA spokesperson confirmed, “We are aware of the matter and are investigating it.”

Read Also: Premier League referee David Coote suspended over Klopp comments

The video reportedly captures Coote, who officiated Liverpool’s recent 2-0 win against Aston Villa, using offensive language and calling Klopp “arrogant.” The clip appears to reference a July 2020 match between Liverpool and Burnley, which ended 1-1, with Klopp criticizing Coote’s handling of challenges during the game. Klopp, who left Liverpool at the end of last season after nearly nine years, was also critical of Coote’s decision-making in previous matches.

Retired referee Mike Dean, now a TV pundit, expressed concern over the incident, warning it could harm the credibility of referees across English football. Speaking to Sky Sports, Dean said, “As referees, you can’t put yourself in that position. You can talk privately, but you can’t risk this being filmed and leaked.”

Coote has a history of controversial incidents involving Liverpool. He served as VAR during a 2020 Merseyside derby in which Everton’s Jordan Pickford’s challenge injured Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, resulting in a season-ending injury for the defender.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share