Tottenham charged over homophobic chanting

Tottenham Hotspur have been charged by the Football Association (FA) following alleged homophobic chanting by their fans during a 3-0 victory at Manchester United earlier this season.

The chants are said to have occurred in the 49th and 79th minutes of the Premier League clash at Old Trafford on September 29.

Immediately after the match, Spurs strongly condemned the “abhorrent homophobic chanting,” calling it “simply unacceptable,” and promised to take “the strongest possible action.”

The club has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E21, which addresses supporter behaviour at matches, specifically for “misconduct about crowd control.” An FA statement outlined that Tottenham had “failed to ensure” that their fans “conduct themselves in an orderly fashion” and avoid using “words or otherwise behave in an improper, offensive, abusive, indecent or insulting way,” with reference to sexual orientation.

Tottenham have until next Wednesday to respond to the charge from the FA.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

