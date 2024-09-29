Tottenham sink Man United 3-0 at Old Trafford to pile pressure on Ten Hag

Tottenham sink Man United 3-0 at Old Trafford

Tottenham Hotspur delivered a commanding performance at Old Trafford, defeating Manchester United 3-0 and heaping further pressure on embattled manager Erik ten Hag.

Spurs took an early lead when Brennan Johnson tapped in from Micky van de Ven’s surging run in the third minute. United’s troubles deepened when captain Bruno Fernandes received a straight red card just before halftime, leaving them with 10 men.

Dejan Kulusevski added a second goal for Spurs shortly after the break, and Dominic Solanke wrapped up the win with a third, leaving Manchester United in disarray.

This defeat marks United’s third loss in six league games, raising serious questions about Ten Hag’s future as the club languishes in 11th place in the Premier League. With tough fixtures ahead, the Dutch manager’s job appears increasingly at risk.

Ten Hag, who narrowly survived an internal review last season, is under mounting scrutiny following a disappointing start to the campaign. Upcoming matches against Porto in the Europa League and Aston Villa in the league could prove pivotal, with the looming international break a potential window for managerial changes.

Frustration among United fans was palpable, with chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” ringing out during the second half. Despite receiving a contract extension just three months ago, Ten Hag’s recent results suggest a change might be on the horizon.

Meanwhile, Tottenham, under manager Ange Postecoglou, continued their impressive run with four wins in 12 days, delivering one of their most dominant performances of the season.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.