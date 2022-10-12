UCL review: King Auba helps Chelsea secure a double over 10-man Milan

The Blues took on the Serie A champions in Milan on Tuesday night after last week’s victory over the Italian side at the Stamford Bridge Stadium.

Milan suffered an upset in the 19th minute when defender Fikayo Tomori was sent off for a controversial foul on Mason Mount in the penalty area, handing Chelsea a penalty kick. Jorginho had no problem converting to give the Blues the lead.

Chelsea doubled their lead in the 34th minute with Aubameyang’s right foot shot finding the net after he was played onside by Mason Mount.

It is the first time Chelsea ever won against a Milan side two times in a row.

FC Copenhagen halts Manchester City in Switzerland

Guardiola and his men were welcomed to the Parker Stadium in Switzerland and held to a nil-nil draw by a resurgent Copenhagen side who suffered a humiliating defeat at the Etihad Stadium last week.

Manchester City were without their star striker Erling Haaland who was rested and replaced by Julian Alvarez upfront. The premier league defending champions thought they had taken the lead in the 11th minute but Rodri’s goal was ruled out by the VAR.

City were given a penalty in the 25th minute but Riyad Mahrez failed to score, things went sour for the visitors five minutes later when Sergio Gomez was sent off for a tactical foul on Kevin De Bruyne.

FC Copenhagen failed to take advantage of the opportunity and settled for a draw against an impressive City.

Rudiger’s late equalizer saves Real Madrid from the jaws of Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid visited war ravaged Ukraine on Tuesday night to take on Shakhtar Donetsk in their latest title campaign.

Karim Benzema was on to the lineup after the French international had missed two champions league games for the defending champions due to injury.

Shakhtar took a shocking lead in the 46th minute when Oleksandr Zubkov headed in a cross from Bodgan Mykhaylychenko.

Real Madrid pressed forward for an equalizer and it came in the dying minutes of injury time when Antonio Ruediger scored from a corner kick in the 95th minute to make sure the Spanish champions keep their unbeaten record alive.

PSG without Messi drops points against visiting Benfica

Paris Saint-Germain were held to a one-one draw on Tuesday night by visiting Benfica at the Parc des Princes.

The Ligue One defending champions were without seven time Ballon D’Or winner Lionel Messi who was sidelined with a calf injury but didn’t fail to find the back of the net, in the 40th minute Kylian Mbappe scored from the penalty spot to give his side the lead.

The second half resumed with PSG dominating possession but failed to convert their chances with Neymar pulling the strings for the Paris side.

PSG lost their lead in the 62nd minute when Benfica was awarded a penalty kick after Marco Veratti committed a foul on Rafa Silva, Joao Mario converted the spot kick to draw level for the Portuguese side.

Things went wrong at the end for the home side in the 90th minute when their star striker Kylian Mbappe was substituted for picking up an injury.

Maccabi Haifa stuns Juventus with a 2-0 victory

The Old Ladies took a trip to Israel to replicate their last week performance at the Turin which saw them beat Maccabi 3-1 but the Israeli side had other plans for their Italian visitors.

Maccabi took an unexpected early lead in the 7th minute when Omer Atzili headed in a cross from Pierre Cornud.

The Italian lost Di Maria in the 24th minute and was replaced by Arkadiusz Milik but the Polish striker couldn’t impact on the game as Maccabi increased their lead in the 42nd minute with Omer Atzili scoring his second goal of the night to seal the victory for the hosts.

Timo Werner runs the show in Leipzig win over Celtic

Celtic welcomed RB Leipzig to Scotland on Tuesday for a return leg after the German side claimed victory in the first leg.

The first half ended with both sides failing to find the back of the net after an impressive performance from the teams.

The second half sparked into life in the 75th minute when former Chelsea striker Timo Werner headed in a cross from Andre Silva to give the visitors a well deserved lead.

Timo Werner turned provider in the 85th minute with a sublime pass to Emil Forsberg who drove the ball past the goalkeeper with a right foot shot.

Jude Bellingham makes it four goals in four matches in Dortmund draw against Sevilla

Borussia Dortmund welcomed Sevilla on Tuesday to play the second leg of their Champions league group stage encounter after the German side won the first leg in Spain last week.

Sevilla who were looking to salvage their group stage qualification after an embarrassing performance in their last three group stage matches took the lead in the 18th minute when

Tanguy Nianzou headed in a cross from Ivan Rakitic to give the visitors the lead.

Dortmund gathered momentum and leveled in the 35th minute with Jude Bellingham deflected strike after the Englishman received a pass from Thomas Meunièr.

Sevilla sits in the group with just two points from four games while Dortmund is second with seven points.

Salzburg holds Dinamo Zagreb in Croatia

Salzburg took a trip to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday after they defeated the Croatian side last week in the first leg in Austria.

Salzburg took the lead in the first half with a goal from Nicolas Seiwald in the 12th minute after a defensive blunder by Dino Peric.

Dinamo Zagreb restored parity with a goal from Robert Ljubicic in the 40th minute after the Croatian deflected shot found the back of the net.

Both sides could not find a way pass each other and had to settle for a draw.