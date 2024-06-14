U17 Women’s World Cup Qualifier: Flamingos confident ahead of Liberia clash

Bankole Olowookere, head coach of Nigeria’s U17 girls’ team, the Flamingos, is optimistic about securing a crucial victory when they face Liberia in a FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup final qualifying match in Abuja on Friday.

“We are fully prepared for Friday’s match. The girls are eager because they have their sights set on the World Cup. They are already dreaming of flying to the Dominican Republic,” Olowookere stated confidently.

“There is a lot of excitement in the camp, and the team is self-assured. However, I have cautioned them that nothing is decided until the match is over. We must not display overconfidence on the pitch. We need to approach the match as if the first leg ended in a draw.”

In the first leg, Nigeria secured a 4-1 victory in Monrovia. Harmony Chidi, Shakirat Moshood, Peace Effiong, and substitute Blessing Ifitezue were the goal scorers for the Flamingos. Liberia’s lone goal came from a penalty awarded in the final minutes at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville.

A victory on Friday will ensure the Flamingos’ participation in the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup for the seventh time. They have previously competed in the tournament in New Zealand 2008, Trinidad and Tobago 2010, Azerbaijan 2012, Costa Rica 2014, Jordan 2016, and India 2022, where they earned bronze medals.