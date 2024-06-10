U17 Women’s World Cup Qualifier: Flamingos record massive win in Liberia

Nigeria’s U17 female football team, the Flamingos overpowered Liberia 4-1 in the first leg of the 2024 U17 FIFA Women’s World Cup final qualifying round in Monrovia on Sunday.

The Flamingos started strongly at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville. Despite the early pressure from Nigeria, the Liberian team, which had surprisingly advanced past Senegal on away goals, managed to fend off initial threats.

After 14 minutes, Nigeria found the back of the net, but Chadian referee Lare Lamngar disallowed the goal. The Flamingos continued their aggressive play. In the 19th minute, Shakirat Moshood scored the opening goal with a brilliant solo effort.

Peace Effiong, who had previously scored twice in Nigeria’s 6-0 victory over Burkina Faso, extended the lead in the 29th minute. Harmony Chidi, prolific in the qualifiers with six goals against the Central African Republic and four against Burkina Faso, headed in her 11th goal of the series in the 36th minute, making it 3-0 by halftime.

Nigeria, FIFA World Cup bronze medallists maintained their dominance in the second half, with substitute Blessing Ifitezue scoring the fourth goal with 16 minutes remaining.

The host managed to score a consolation goal five minutes from the end, with Yassah Gwaikolo converting a penalty after Onyedikachi Ekezie committed a foul.

The Flamingos will return to Nigeria on Tuesday to prepare for the return leg, scheduled for Friday, June 14 at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.