Thomas Tuchel Sacked by Chelsea

Chelsea have parted ways with German tactician Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday after Chelsea’s Tuesday Champions League 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.

The former Chelsea coach has been struggling to replicate last his side outstanding form that won him the UEFA Champions League title in 2021

Chelsea is one of the Premier League’s biggest spenders for this season with a total of £272 million after the acquisition of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City for €56.20m, Wesley Fofana from Leicester City for €80.40m, Marc Cucurella from Brighton for €65.30m, Pierre- Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona for €12.00m, Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for €38.00m, Gabriel Solinina from Chicago MLS for €9.09m and Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa for €18.00m.

Chelsea have lost three games this season and have picked up just 10 points from six Premier League games so far this season.

Tuchel’s 20 months spell delivered the club’s second Champions League title and UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup honours.