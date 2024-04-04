Ten Hag snubs Rashford for crucial Man United vs Chelsea clash

Marcus Rashford will not feature in Manchester United‘s starting lineup against Chelsea, Erik ten Hag has confirmed, citing rotation reasons.

Rashford’s form has been subdued this season, managing only eight goals thus far. While he scored in consecutive matches against Manchester City and Everton before the international break, his performance against Brentford on Saturday was lacklustre.

During the international break, Rashford played only 15 minutes across England’s friendlies and was substituted before full-time against Brentford. Ten Hag explained that the upcoming clash against Liverpool on Sunday influenced his decision to rest Rashford.

When questioned by MUTV about Rashford’s absence from the starting lineup, Ten Hag explained, “It’s for rotation purposes to keep him and the team fresh during a busy period, especially with another big game coming up on Sunday.”