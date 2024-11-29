Slot aims to inflict more pain on Guardiola City’s side

Arne Slot

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is hoping to capitalize on the poor form of Pep Guardiola‘s Manchester City side and inflict further pain on the English champions this Sunday.

Slot’s impressive start to his Liverpool career continued with a 2-0 victory over Real Madrid on Wednesday, solidifying their position at the top of the Champions League group stage. Liverpool also hold an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League, while City are experiencing their worst run of form under Guardiola’s management.

After five consecutive defeats, including a 3-3 draw against Feyenoord where they squandered a 3-0 lead, City’s title defence has been further hampered by the season-ending injury to Rodri.

Despite City’s difficulties, Slot acknowledges Guardiola’s ability to turn things around. “One of the reasons why I think Guardiola is the best manager in the world is that he always comes up with solutions for his problems,” Slot said in his pre-match press conference. “His problem now might be that Rodrigo is out, but we all know, I think, that he will come up with a solution and the run of form will go again. Hopefully after Sunday.”

While Liverpool’s recent victory over Real Madrid was significant, it came at a cost. Defenders Conor Bradley and Ibrahima Konate picked up injuries and are doubtful for the weekend clash. However, Slot confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit to replace Bradley if needed.

Despite City’s struggles, Slot remains cautious about their chances of winning the title. “I don’t think anyone in the last eight or nine years, or maybe even longer, would have said that City, home or away, that the word easy ever comes to mind,” he said.

