Pep Guardiola: Still hungry for more after 18 trophies with Man City

Since joining Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has amassed 18 major trophies, including six Premier League titles in the past seven seasons.

His remarkable run has led City to an unprecedented four consecutive league victories, culminating in a historic treble in 2023 that fulfilled the ambitions of the club’s Abu Dhabi-based owners by winning the Champions League for the first time.

This latest triumph brought Guardiola‘s career total to three Champions League titles, equalling the second-highest tally in the competition’s history.

Guardiola’s Relentless Drive

Despite his immense success, Guardiola’s hunger for more trophies remains undiminished, leading to his decision to sign a two-year contract extension, extending his stay at the Etihad beyond a decade. His track record is staggering, with 12 league titles in just 15 seasons as a senior coach across Spain, Germany, and England. “I felt I could not leave now, simple as that,” Guardiola stated, reflecting on his commitment to the club amid challenging times on and off the pitch.

Challenges On and Off the Pitch

City’s recent struggles, including four consecutive defeats and a series of injuries — notably the loss of Ballon d’Or winner Rodri for the rest of the season — have tested Guardiola like never before.

Compounding matters is the ongoing hearing regarding 115 charges of alleged breaches of Premier League rules, raising uncertainties over City’s future standing. Despite these challenges, Guardiola remains focused: “I felt the club still want me,” he said, expressing his resolve to steer City through turbulent waters.

Beyond Silverware: Changing the Face of Football

Guardiola’s influence transcends trophies. His philosophy of possession-based football and building play from the back has revolutionized the game, influencing tactics at all levels — from grassroots to the elite. Rivals have looked to replicate his success; Arsenal, led by his former assistant Mikel Arteta, pushed City to the brink last season, finishing just two points behind. Chelsea and Liverpool have also sought guidance from Guardiola’s methods, appointing coaches influenced by his style.

Impact on English Football

Guardiola’s arrival in England has even been credited with transforming the national team’s performances at major tournaments. His influence on key players like Kyle Walker, John Stones, and Phil Foden has been instrumental to England’s resurgence. Former national team manager Gareth Southgate lauded Guardiola’s impact: “They have learned from him, individually and tactically, and, as much as anything, their mentality.”

Keeping the Premier League Competitive

While Guardiola’s exacting standards have elevated Manchester City to new heights, they have also raised questions about the competitive balance of the Premier League. Even amid recent struggles, City remain just five points behind league leaders Liverpool, showcasing the relentless nature of Guardiola’s ambitions.

The Quest for More Trophies

With 39 trophies already in his collection, Guardiola’s focus remains on adding to Manchester City’s silverware haul. As he approaches the latter stages of his tenure in Manchester, he continues to appreciate the unique support he has received at the club: “I have everything a manager could ever wish for, and I appreciate that so much,” he said. “Hopefully now we can add more trophies to the ones we have already won. That will be my focus.”

Guardiola’s renewed commitment signals a determination to lead City through adversity while cementing his legacy as one of football’s greatest and most influential managers.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

