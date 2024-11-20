Pep Guardiola signs one-year contract extension with Man City

Pep Guardiola has committed his future to Manchester City by signing a one-year contract extension, as reported by The Athletic.

Although the club has not officially confirmed the news, multiple sources have verified that Guardiola has committed to another year, bringing his stay at Man City to a decade.

The 53-year-old Spaniard, who joined City in 2016, has already won 18 trophies, including six Premier League titles and the club’s first-ever Champions League. His current contract was set to expire at the end of this season, but the new deal will keep him at the Etihad until at least 2025. There is speculation that the extension includes an option for an additional year, although this has not been officially disclosed.

During his time with Manchester City, Guardiola has enjoyed tremendous success, winning six Premier League titles and numerous domestic and international honours.

Despite ongoing challenges, including an investigation into 115 alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations, Guardiola has chosen to remain with the club. However, the club’s Director of Football, Txiki Begiristain, a close associate of Guardiola, is set to leave at the end of the season.

The news of Guardiola’s extension comes as Man City face a challenging period. They are currently on a four-match losing streak, a first in Guardiola’s managerial career. The team has struggled recently, especially with the loss of Ballon d’Or winner Rodri to a season-ending knee injury. These setbacks have seen City slip five points behind Liverpool in the Premier League and suffer defeats in both the Champions League and the League Cup.

Nonetheless, Guardiola’s decision to stay is seen as a significant morale boost for both the players and fans. His impressive trophy haul during his eight full seasons at Manchester includes two FA Cups, four League Cups, one Club World Cup, and a UEFA Super Cup.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share