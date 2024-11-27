Pep Guardiola apologises for self-harm comment after Man City’s Champions League collapse

Pep Guardiola has apologised for a self-harm remark made during his post-match press conference following Manchester City’s 3-3 Champions League draw with Feyenoord.

After City squandered a 3-0 lead, Guardiola was asked about a scratch on his nose. In a moment he later described as an ill-judged joke, he replied, “I want to harm myself.” The comment, intended humorously, raised concerns given its sensitive nature.

City, enduring a five-game losing streak before the match, saw their lead evaporate following a defensive error by Josko Gvardiol that allowed Feyenoord’s Anis Hadj Moussa to spark the comeback. Guardiola, visibly frustrated, was seen with his head in his hands during the match.

In response to the backlash, Guardiola took to social media on Wednesday to clarify his comment:

“I was caught off guard with a question about a scratch on my face and explained that a sharp fingernail had caused it. My answer was in no way intended to make light of the serious issue of self-harm,” he wrote.

He expressed his awareness of the mental health challenges many face and used the moment to promote support resources.

“I know that many people struggle with mental health issues every day, and I want to highlight that help is available by calling the Samaritans hotline on 116 123 or emailing [email protected],” Guardiola added.

Guardiola’s apology comes amid rising pressure on City, whose recent poor form has placed their Champions League ambitions in jeopardy. The team is now focused on turning their fortunes around in upcoming fixtures.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

