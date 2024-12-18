Sevilla ready to offload struggling Iheanacho in January

Sevilla manager García Pimienta is reportedly losing patience with Kelechi Iheanacho‘s lacklustre performances and is considering offloading the Nigerian striker in the upcoming January transfer window.

Since his summer move from Leicester City, Iheanacho has struggled to make a significant impact, failing to score a single goal in nine La Liga appearances. His poor form has led to growing frustration within the club, and Sevilla are now actively seeking a replacement.

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Iheanacho is almost certain to leave next month, with Sevilla’s sporting director Víctor Orta already working on plans to strengthen the squad. The lack of goals has forced the club to prioritize signing a new striker, making Iheanacho a likely candidate to be offloaded.

The Nigerian forward has endured a frustrating six months at Sevilla, joining the club as a free transfer last summer with hopes of becoming García Pimienta’s main forward after Youssef En-Nesyri’s departure to Türkiye. While En-Nesyri has thrived at his new club with eight goals and three assists, Iheanacho has struggled to fill the void.

Despite Romero’s inconsistent form, Iheanacho has been unable to cement his place in the lineup. Pimienta handed the 28-year-old opportunities to prove himself, but his performances have fallen short. He has clocked 581 minutes across nine La Liga matches and two Copa del Rey games, with his only three goals coming in the domestic cup competition.

“Kelechi Iheanacho is not delivering, and it seems he is no longer expected to stay,” Marca noted. “García Pimienta gave him a new opportunity, but he wasted it.”

Sevilla are now focused on bringing reinforcements during the winter window. The club is targeting Swiss international Rubén Vargas from Augsburg to bolster its attacking options. Vargas, whose contract with Augsburg ends next summer, is considered a key priority, but Sevilla also recognizes the need to address its issues at centre forward.

Iheanacho’s arrival last summer was initially viewed as a promising move. However, his underwhelming performances have made it clear he is not part of Pimienta’s long-term plans.

With the January transfer window approaching, Sevilla are expected to make a decisive move to address their attacking woes and secure a suitable replacement for Iheanacho.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

