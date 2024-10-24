Sevilla to sell Iheanacho in January amid goal drought

Kelechi Iheanacho

Sevilla are reportedly considering offloading Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho in the January transfer window following his struggles in front of goal.

Iheanacho, who joined the La Liga side last summer on a two-year deal after spending seven seasons at Leicester City, was brought in to bolster their attack. However, the 28-year-old has yet to score or provide an assist in five appearances.

With Sevilla managing just ten goals in 10 La Liga matches and currently sitting 13th in the league table, the club is exploring other attacking options.

According to Spanish outlet Ficherio, Sevilla are looking to sign a new striker in the January winter window to address their goal-scoring issues.

“Sevilla are determined to sign a forward in the next winter market, given the lack of goals from the current squad,” Ficherio reported.

“The club’s sporting director, Víctor Orta, signed Iheanacho to replace Youssef En-Nesyri, who consistently delivered 20 goals per season for the Andalusians.”

Sevilla are now evaluating the possibility of parting ways with Iheanacho in January to free up a roster spot for a new attacking option.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

