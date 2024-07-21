Aston Villa reignite interest in signing Iheanacho

Aston Villa have reignited their interest in signing Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho this summer, according to reports from Birmingham Live.

With the transfer window entering its final six weeks, the Villans are contemplating bolstering their attacking options, and Iheanacho has emerged as a potential target once again.

Iheanacho, the 27-year-old winger is expected to provide quality and depth in attack, fitting the profile of a forward willing to support Villa’s first-choice striker, Ollie Watkins.

The Super Eagles forward, who spent seven years at Leicester City, recorded 95 goal contributions in 232 appearances since his transfer from Manchester City in 2017. He was released at the end of his contract this summer after helping Leicester secure a return to the Premier League under former manager Enzo Maresca.

As Iheanacho searches for a new club, Aston Villa’s interest has resurfaced. The potential signing will depend on developments regarding Duran, who recently helped Colombia reach the Copa America final and is currently on holiday.

Iheanacho, notable for scoring the first goal awarded by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in English football, remains an attractive option for Villa as they aim to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

Having made six signings this summer, Aston Villa have been one of the most active Premier League clubs in the transfer market. The club’s recent activity includes welcoming back Cameron Archer and Kosta Nedeljkovic, as well as the anticipated arrival of Amadou Onana.

However, there could be more movement, with players like Douglas Luiz, Calum Chambers, Moussa Diaby, Philippe Coutinho, and Tim Iroegbunam potentially leaving. Jhon Duran has also attracted interest from Chelsea and West Ham United and might depart if a suitable offer is received.