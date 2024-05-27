Unai Emery commits to Aston Villa project, signs new deal until 2029

Unai Emery has extended his tenure as manager of Aston Villa by signing a new contract that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2029, the club announced in a statement on Monday.

The 52-year-old Spaniard has dramatically improved Villa’s fortunes since taking charge in October 2022, when the team was just three points above the relegation zone.

Emery led Villa to a fourth-place finish in the 2023/24 season, securing qualification for the Champions League.

Expressing his satisfaction with the new contract, Emery said, “I am very happy to take this step and the responsibility of leading this club. Since I came to Villa with Wes [Edens] and Nassef [Sawiris], we found always the best environment and structure to develop a project with the highest ambition. There’s great chemistry at Aston Villa, and the fans’ support makes it feel like home. We are really excited to continue this journey with no limits to our dreams.”

Villa chairman Nassef Sawiris added, “We are building something special here at Aston Villa with Unai at its core, and we are delighted that he has signed a new deal with the club until 2029. As we move into our historic 150th anniversary year, there is a lot to look forward to with Unai at the helm.”

Emery, a four-time Europa League winner with Sevilla and Villarreal, has also managed top European clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

His achievements with Villa include guiding them to a seventh-place finish in the Premier League in 2023/24 and guiding them to the Champions League, marking their return to European football’s elite competition after more than 40 years.