Kelechi Iheanacho completes move to Sevilla

Former Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho has officially joined Spanish La Liga side Sevilla FC. The 27-year-old Nigerian winger is reported to have signed a two-year deal after successfully undergoing medical examinations.

Iheanacho arrives at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium as a free agent following the expiration of his contract with Leicester City. During his seven-year stint at the King Power Stadium, he made a significant impact with his goal-scoring prowess.

Sevilla confirmed Iheanacho signing with a series of posts on their X account, welcoming the striker with the Igbo phrase “Nnoo Kelechi” and later referring to him as “Senior Man.”

With this move, Iheanacho becomes the second Nigerian player in Sevilla’s history, joining compatriot Chidera Ejuke, who signed for the club earlier this summer. The Andalusian club has shown a clear interest in Nigerian talent, and signing Iheanacho is seen as a strategic move to bolster their attacking options.

The former Manchester City academy graduate is expected to bring his wealth of Premier League experience to Sevilla as they aim to challenge for both domestic and European honours.

During his time at Leicester City, Iheanacho recorded 95 goal contributions in 232 appearances since his transfer from Manchester City in 2017. He was released at the end of his contract this summer after helping Leicester secure a return to the Premier League under former manager Enzo Maresca.