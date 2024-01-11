Sadiq injured, doubtful for Equatorial Guinea clash

According to a report by SCORENigeria, Umar Sadiq has joined the Super Eagles injury list and is doubtful for Nigeria’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations opener against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday.

The 26-year-old was injured during Nigeria’s friendly match against the Syli Stars of Guinea on Monday.

This a big setback for Super Eagle coach Jose Peseiro, who will be battling to keep Sadiq fit for Nigeria’s next matches.

The Super Eagles technical team will rely on Victor Osimhen to lead Nigeria’s frontline against the Nzalang Nacional stars at the Ebimpé Olympic Stadium this weekend.

This means that Terem Moffi, who was invited to replace injured Victor Boniface, will not be available for selection for Nigeria as he is expected to join the team on Sunday.

Also, Leicester City winger Kelechi Iheanacho is expected to join the team this weekend after recovering from a muscular injury.