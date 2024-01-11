2023 AFCON: Super Eagles squad top list as most valuable team

According to the latest report by UK betting site BettingSites.co.uk, the Super Eagles of Nigeria squad tops the list of the most expensive teams for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations kicking off on Saturday, January 11, in Ivory Coast across six stadiums.

Twenty-four teams will compete for honours at the biggest football tournament in Africa, with some of the biggest teams and players set to lock horns in the Ivory Coast in a one-month football carnival.

According to the report, Nigeria’s team is at the top of the squad valuation of the 24 nations competing at the 2023 AFCON. Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is worth almost a third of Nigeria’s team.

BusinessDay looks at the five most valuable teams participating in the 2023 AFCON on the Ivory Coast.

Nigeria (€349.75 million)

With a squad valuation of €349.75 million, the Super Eagles is the most expensive side among all the 24 teams vying for honour in the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria’s total squad value is just over €2m more than anyone else competing in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, with star striker Victor Osimhen worth almost a third of their entire value.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is Nigeria’s most valuable player, with a market valuation of €110 million. The Super Eagles striker, who recently signed a bumper contract extension with Italian champions Napoli, is worth more than fourteen teams competing at the 34th edition of the tournament.

Also, other players like players like Alex Iwobi (Fulham)-€28 million, Ademola Lookman (Atalanta)-€30 million, and Samuel Chukwueze(AC Milan)-€23 million stand out as some of the most valuable assets in the Nigeria squad.

The Super Eagles are in Group A alongside the host nations Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau and Equatorial Guinea.

Nigeria begin their quest for a fourth continental title on Sunday, January 14, 2024, against Equatorial Guinea before playing Ivory Coast and Guinea Bissau on January 18 and 22, respectively.

Morocco (€347.80 million)

Morocco, who had a good 2022 World Cup outing, is second on the chart with an impressive valuation of around €347.80 million, with just €2 million less than the Super Eagles squad.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Achraf Hakimi tops the list of most expensive players in Morocco’s squad with a market valuation of €65 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Other players like Sofyan Amrabat (Manchester United)-€28 million, Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich)-€30 million, Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United)- €38 million helped contribute significantly to the Atlas Lions Moroccan squad for this year’s AFCON.

The Atlas Lions will be banking on Bounou, Hakimi, Saiss and Amrabat to deliver the country’s second AFCON trophy in 47 years after winning it last in the 1976 edition held in Ethiopia.

Ivory Coast (€334.58m million)

This year’s 2023 AFCON Ivory Coast host is third on the list with an estimated squad valuation of €334.58m, over €15 million lower than the Super Eagles squad.

The two times AFCON champion team is a blend of youth and mature players like Franck Kessie (Al Ahli)- €20 million, Odilon Kossonou- €35 million, and Evan Ndicka (AS Roma)- €24 million among others.

Senegal (€274.40 million)

Current African champions and title holders Senegal are fourth on the valuation chart with a market squad of €274.40m.

Al Nassr forward Sadio Mane will captain the reigning champions, valued at €20 million.

Meanwhile, Senegal’s AFCON 2023 squad includes players with Premier League experience like Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea)-€35 million, Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham)-€35 million, former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (Al Ahli Jeddah)- €10 million, ex-Blues defender Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal)- €11 million all adds to the Teranga Lions squad of €274.40m.

Ghana (€196.08 million)

The four-time African champions and third most successful team in the continent aside from Egypt (7 AFCON) and Cameroon (5 AFCON) trophies.

Ghana comes in at number five. The Black Stars squad for the 2023 AFCON is valued at €196.08m

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus is Ghana’s most valuable asset, with a market value of €45m.

Other valuable players in the Black Stars team include Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao)-€25 million; Mohammed Salisu (AS Monaco) – €15 million; Antoine Semenyo (AFC Bournemouth) – €10 million; Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) – €4 million.