Umar Sadiq sidelined over injury

Nigerian prolific striker Umar Sadiq who plys his trade with Spanish outfit Real Sociedad will be sidelined for a long time after he picked up an injury in his team’s 2-1 away defeat to Getafe on Sunday afternoon.

The Kaduna born striker joined Real Sociedad from Almeria during the summer transfer window for £20 million and extra £5 million add-ons.

Umar’s condition was confirmed on Monday by Real Sociedad on their official Twitter page.

“After suffering a rupture of his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, Sadiq Umar will undergo surgery on 15th September in Vitoria, with Dr Mikel Sánchez taking control of the procedure,” the club tweeted.

His absence will be heavily felt by the team for his goal scoring prowess. On his arrival, the lanky striker hit the ground running for the “Los Txuri-Urdin” ; he scored a beautiful goal in his team’s 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid, after he came on with just 10 minutes left in the match.

The Super Eagles also wished him a quick recovery through their twitter page which also said “We wish Sadiq a quick recovery 🙏”.