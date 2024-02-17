Real Madrid President Florentino Perez hints at Mbappe’s arrival

According to media reports in France, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has already announced the arrival of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG ) star Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

According to Foot Mercato, a tweet from Mbappe’s international teammate, Aurelien Tchouameni, said Perez is said to have shared news of the Frenchman’s arrival with selected members of the dressing room.

Mbappe recently made his intention to leave PSG at the end of the 2023/24 season as his contract expires in June 2024 and he is set to leave the Parc des Princes as a free agent.

“Kylian Mbappé will wear a jersey other than that of PSG next season. Our information from January 7 has been confirmed in recent days. The striker will leave the capital club at the end of his contract on June 30. He will in all likelihood join Real Madrid, whose arms are wide open,” as quoted by Foot Mercato.

Also confirming the news, Santi Aouna, a journalist from Foot Mercato on his X handle @Santi_J_FM, said Perez informed the players that Mbappe will join them in the summer of 2024.

“Kylian Mbappé will join Real Madrid next season,” Aouna said on his official X handle.

“An agreement was reached in recent days with the French striker.

This means that Mbappe’s saga at PSG is finally coming to an end. Real Madrid are expected to announce his arrival before the striker joins up with the France squad for Euro 2024.

Mbappe won a Ligue 1 title with Monaco before joining PSG as an 18-year-old in 2017, initially on loan before a 180m Euro (£165.7m) move.

Mbappe was set to leave PSG on a free transfer at the end of the 2021-22 season but ultimately signed a two-year contract extension, with the option of a further year.