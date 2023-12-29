Real Madrid plot fresh January move for Mbappe

La Liga giants Real Madrid are reportedly set to make a fresh January move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and France forward Kylian Mbappe.

According to reports, Real Madrid will launch a bid to sign the French star and have given the forward a deadline to decide if he wants to join them this summer.

And the imminent inauguration of the January window casts a spotlight on Kylian Mbappe, who is more than a familiar face in the Madrid newspapers by now.

Last summer, Mbappe dumped Real Madrid and signed a contract extension with PSG despite speculations linking him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

But the 25-year-old playmaker has yet to renew his contract, which means Mbappe will officially be a free agent next year when his contract expires.

On January 1, Mbappe will be in the final six months of his PSG contract, which means he will be free to negotiate with other clubs ahead of a potential free transfer.

Real Madrid believes they have learned from the mistakes made in the summer of 2022 when they thought they would sign the Frenchman, only for him to agree to a new deal at PSG instead.

The La Liga side has made it clear to the 25-year-old that if he wants to join them, he must decide by mid-January.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez remains a huge supporter of Mbappe despite his refusal to join the club last summer. Still, if talks progress between Real Madrid and Fayza Lamari and Delphine Verheyden, Mbappe’s mother and lawyer, the World Cup winner could finally seal his dream move to Madrid.