Millions of Real Madrid fans eagerly anticipate the imminent arrival of French forward Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, following his confirmed exit from Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe’s announcement on Friday marked the end of his seven-year tenure with the Ligue 1 side, sparking widespread speculation about his next destination, with Real Madrid emerging as the frontrunner.

The anticipation among fans in the Spanish capital is palpable, with streets buzzing with excitement under the warm sun. Real Madrid devotees have long coveted Mbappe, and the prospect of finally securing the 25-year-old’s services is cause for jubilation.

“We’ve been anticipating Kylian’s arrival for some time now, and it feels like the moment is finally upon us,” remarked Victor Espinoza, a jubilant 31-year-old Real Madrid supporter.

Merchandise vendors outside the stadium have been selling Mbappe scarves for weeks, reflecting the widespread excitement among fans.

Real Madrid’s recent achievements, clinching their 36th La Liga title and securing a place in the Champions League final, have only heightened the anticipation surrounding Mbappe’s potential arrival.

Spanish media outlets have reported that Mbappe’s signing is now inevitable and expected to be officially announced in the coming weeks.

“Au revoir” ran the headline in Spanish sports daily AS, which reported Mbappe’s signing will be announced in the next few weeks “barring any major surprises”.

While Real Madrid is likely to delay any formal announcement until the end of the season, the anticipation among fans is palpable.

Fans outside the revamped Bernabeu stadium expressed unwavering confidence in Mbappe’s imminent arrival, eager to see him don the iconic white jersey.

Many see Mbappe’s arrival as a transformative moment for the club, with expectations soaring for the upcoming season.

Despite Mbappe’s past decisions that may have disappointed some Madridistas, including his previous choice to remain in Paris, supporters have expressed forgiveness and excitement about his arrival.

“Mbappe should have been at Real Madrid years ago! All he needs to do now is sign, we’re waiting for him!” said Helena Martin, a 42-year-old teacher, as she left the stadium shop.

“He finished his era in Paris, now he’s going to come and enjoy it here in Madrid. He’s the best player in the world, and he’ll continue to be so here. We can’t wait for him,” added Espinoza.

Gabriel Urrutia, a 37-year-old club member, insists that Madrid fans, who have felt snubbed by Mbappe in the past when he decided to stay in Paris, have already “forgiven him for everything”.

“Especially since he knocked out Barca,” he joked, referring to PSG’s Champions League quarter-final victory over Madrid’s arch-rivals.

“We’ll welcome him here with open arms and hope to win everything with him next season.”

The prospect of Mbappe bolstering Real Madrid’s squad, particularly in pursuit of Champions League glory, has galvanized fans’ hopes for the future.

As preparations for Mbappe’s arrival gather pace, fans eagerly await his official unveiling at the Bernabeu, scheduled for early June.

With his potential impact on and off the field, Real Madrid supporters are already dreaming of the heights their new Galactico could lead them to.