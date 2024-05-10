Mbappe finally confirms PSG exit in emotional farewell message to fans

French international and World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe has finally confirmed his departure from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Frenchman, who is out of contract this summer, is expected to join Real Madrid.

In a video released on social media, the France World Cup winner said: “I wanted to speak to you. I’ve always said that I would speak with you when the time comes, and so I wanted to announce to you all that it’s my last year at Paris Saint-Germain. I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks.

Mbappe, PSG’s all-time leading scorer with 255 goals, will bid farewell to the Parc des Princes in his final home game against Toulouse on Sunday in Ligue 1. Following that, PSG has two away league matches at Nice on May 15 and Metz on May 19. His last game for PSG will be in the French Cup final against Lyon in Lille on May 25.

Reflecting on his time at PSG, Mbappe expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the club, grow as a player, and experience success.

He hinted at a move to Real Madrid, stating, “It’s hard, and I never thought it would be this difficult to announce that, to leave my country, France, Ligue 1, a championship I have always known, but I think I needed this – a new challenge after seven years.”

Real Madrid has long been interested in Mbappe, despite the potential need for him to accept a pay cut to join the Spanish side.

PSG had previously rejected offers for Mbappe, including a €220m offer from Real Madrid in 2021 and a €300m offer from Saudi club Al Hilal last summer.

Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in 2017, initially on loan before the move was made permanent in 2018. He expressed gratitude to his PSG teammates, coaches, and staff, acknowledging their support and contribution to his career at the club.

Mbappe thanked all his current and former PSG teammates and coaches – naming Unai Emery, Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Christophe Galtier and Luis Enrique.

He also thanked sporting directors Leonardo and Luis Campos and all the club’s backroom and non-football staff.

Mbappe won 14 trophies overall in Paris, averaging two per year, and could make it 15 when PSG face Lyon in the Coupe de France final on May 25, his final game for the club.

