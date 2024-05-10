Mbappe gears up for PSG farewell

French star Kylian Mbappe is gearing up for his farewell appearance at the Parc des Princes as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) host Toulouse on Sunday in a Ligue 1 fixture, marking their first match since their Champions League exit.

PSG’s quest for European glory suffered a setback as they were eliminated in the semi-finals by Borussia Dortmund, sealing a surprising 2-0 aggregate defeat with a 1-0 loss in Tuesday’s second leg at home.

With hopes dashed for a Champions League final send-off at Wembley on June 1, Mbappe will conclude his seven-year tenure at PSG without lifting Europe’s elite club competition.

The 25-year-old privately notified PSG in February of his intention to depart when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Although Mbappe has not publicly disclosed his future destination, all signs point towards a move to Real Madrid. In the meantime, he and PSG aim to end the season on a high note, as they still have the opportunity to complete a domestic clean sweep.

Having already clinched the Ligue 1 title, their 10th in the last 12 seasons, PSG will receive the trophy after Sunday’s match against mid-table Toulouse, their final home game of the campaign.

Following this, they will face Lyon in the French Cup final in Lille on May 25.

Reflecting on the Dortmund defeat, Mbappe emphasized the remaining objectives, including the upcoming French Cup final.

Despite not finding the net in the semi-finals, Mbappe boasts an impressive tally of 43 goals in all competitions this season, with 26 in Ligue 1 alone.

As PSG look to secure another domestic title, Mbappe aims to add to his club-record goal tally and claim another medal in the French Cup final.

Throughout his seven-year stint at his hometown club, Mbappe has amassed six Ligue 1 titles, three French Cups, and two League Cup titles.

Following Sunday’s game, PSG will wrap up their league campaign with away fixtures against Nice and relegation-threatened Metz, before Mbappe concludes his PSG career in the French Cup final.