PSG’s Mbappe reportedly agrees €150m summer move to Real Madrid

French and Paris St-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe has reportedly agreed to a deal to join La Liga giants Real Madrid this summer.

According to the Mirror the 24-year-old Frenchman has reportedly penned a big-money move to Real Madrid.

Mbappe who recently announced his decision to quit PSG at the end of the season is set to sign a five-year deal with Real Madrid, earning € 15 million (£12.8m) a year, plus a €150million (£128m) signing-on bonus to be paid over five years, and he will keep a percentage of his image rights.

“Kylian Mbappe has reportedly put pen to paper on a mega-money five-year deal with Real Madrid after confirming he will leave Paris Saint-Germain, ” as quoted by the Mirror.

“According to Spanish outlet Marca, Mbappe has already signed his contract with Real. His deal will run until the summer of 2029. It is suggested that they are willing to make him their highest-paid player.

“His deal is worth between £12 million and £17m – while still eye-watering is a decrease on the huge £22m he earns annually in the French capital. However, he is still set to earn a huge £85.5m signing-on fee.”

The 24-year-old striker has been on Real president Florentino Perez’s radar for over two years and many observers expect him to finally leave PSG in the summer when his contract expires.

Mbappe is PSG’s record goalscorer with 244 goals.

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti has already thought about how he will use Mbappe in his team, with England midfielder Jude Bellingham playing a deeper role, Brazilian Vinicius Jr playing on the left and Mbappe playing left of centre.

Mbappe could inherit Luka Modric the number 10 shirt