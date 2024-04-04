Mbappe goal sends PSG into French Cup final

Kylian Mbappe‘s goal propelled Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) past Rennes with a 1-0 victory in the French Cup semifinals on Wednesday, securing their spot in the final against Lyon.

Mbappe faced Rennes goalkeeper Steve Mandanda in the 37th minute, only to have his penalty saved at the Parc des Princes. However, just three minutes later, the French captain redeemed himself by finding the net with a deflected shot.

The goal marked Mbappe’s 39th of the season for PSG across all competitions, putting him on the brink of surpassing the 40-goal mark for the third time in four seasons.

PSG will now face Lyon in the final in Lille on May 25, aiming to add to their record tally of 14 French Cup victories. After dominating the competition with six titles in seven seasons, PSG missed out on the trophy in the past two campaigns.

Reflecting on the victory, PSG coach Luis Enrique expressed his satisfaction, stating, “The French Cup is one of our main objectives this season, and reaching the final brings us great joy.”

The impending final could potentially be Mbappe’s farewell match for PSG, as the 25-year-old has signalled his intention to depart when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Mbappe’s future, PSG remains focused on their pursuit of multiple trophies this season. With a comfortable lead in Ligue 1 and a strong position in the Champions League, Luis Enrique’s side is poised for success on multiple fronts.

“We all strive to bring glory to the club, and our progress in the league, Cup, and Champions League reflects our commitment to winning,” emphasized the PSG coach.