Mbappe to decide on future before Euro 2024

France and Paris St Germain star Kylian Mbappe has announced his intention to reveal his next club destination before the start of the 2024 European Championship in June.

Mbappe, who is set to leave PSG in the summer, said his focus is to represent his national team in the Euros as well as the Olympics in Paris if he is allowed to be available for selection.

“I have still not announced anything about my future as I’ve nothing to announce… I’ve always said that when I have something to announce, I’ll do it as a man,” he told reporters ahead of Saturday’s friendly against Germany.

“I think my future will be resolved before the Euros, yes.”

Mbappe said playing in the Olympics would be a dream but the decision is not up to the 25-year-old.

“I always wanted to play at the Olympics and my desire has not changed… but if I’m not allowed to, then I will do as I’m told,” he said.

The Olympics men’s football tournament is played between Under-23 sides, with only three players over that age limit allowed in each squad.

France head coach Didier Deschamps said playing Germany was always an exciting affair, even in a friendly.

“It’s not a competitive game but it’s still a great one,” he said.

“All matches are important. You’re going to judge. I and the staff will use them to get some more answers before the final list. There are always lessons to be learned.”

France is scheduled to play another friendly against Chile on Tuesday before initiating their Euro 2024 campaign against Austria on June 17. The Paris Olympics are slated to commence in July.