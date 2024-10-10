Rafael Nadal’s remarkable 23-year tennis career in numbers

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has announced his retirement from professional tennis at 38 years. In an emotional video posted on Thursday, the Spaniard cited persistent injury struggles as the primary reason for his decision. The ‘King of Clay’ retires as one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, had previously hinted at retiring this year due to a hip injury that required surgery. His final professional appearance will be at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain, from November 19-24.

In his farewell message, Nadal expressed immense gratitude for his long and successful career, acknowledging the challenges of recent years. He thanked his rivals, team, and family, including his uncle and former coach, Toni Nadal.

“Hello everyone, I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis,” Nadal said in a heartfelt message. “It’s been a difficult couple of years, especially these last two. I’ve not been able to play without limitations. It’s a hard decision, but in life, everything has a beginning and an end.”

Rafael Nadal’s Remarkable Tennis Career in Numbers:

1 – The only man in tennis history to win a Career Grand Slam and Olympic gold medals in both singles and doubles.

2 – Olympic gold medals (one in singles, one in doubles).

3 – Nadal is one of only three men to complete a Career Golden Slam (with Andre Agassi and Roger Federer).

5 – Ended five different years as world No. 1 (2008, 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019).

14 – French Open men’s singles titles, the most in the Open Era. (Bjorn Borg is second with six).

15 – Years in which Nadal won at least one Grand Slam title (2005-2014, 2017-2020, 2022).

19 – Consecutive years winning an ATP singles title (from 2004 to 2022).

22 – Grand Slam singles titles, second only to Novak Djokovic’s 24.

23 – Most wins against world No. 1 players.

24 – Nadal was the youngest player to complete a Career Grand Slam in 2010.

30 – Grand Slam finals played, third behind Roger Federer (31) and Novak Djokovic (37).

63 – Most clay court titles in the Open Era.

81 – Longest winning streak on clay (from 2005 to 2007).

92 – ATP singles titles, placing him fifth after Jimmy Connors (109), Roger Federer (103), Novak Djokovic (99), and Ivan Lendl (94).

112 and 4 – Nadal’s astonishing win and loss record at the French Open, with only four defeats.

209 – Weeks spent as world No. 1.

912 – Weeks spent in the top 10 of the ATP rankings, a record from April 2005 to March 2023.

Nadal’s remarkable career has left an indelible mark on the sport, and as he prepares for his final tournament in November, he leaves behind a legacy that will be celebrated for generations to come.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

