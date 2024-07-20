Alcaraz picks Djokovic over Nadal as tennis GOAT

Carlos Alcaraz surprised many by selecting Novak Djokovic over Rafael Nadal as the greatest tennis player of all time, citing Djokovic’s superior record.

Despite teaming up with Nadal for the Olympic doubles in Paris starting July 27, and considering Nadal one of his heroes, Alcaraz acknowledged Djokovic’s 24 Grand Slam singles titles compared to Nadal’s 22.

In a video posted by the ATP Tour, Alcaraz hesitated before stating, “As far as numbers, it’s Novak Djokovic.” He quickly added that Federer and Nadal were also at the top for him. Nadal praised Alcaraz, predicting an incredible career for the young Spaniard if he avoids injuries.

He believes Alcaraz’s potential and current form makes him a favourite in every tournament, a sentiment not shared during the Big Three era, where Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic each dominated different surfaces.

Alcaraz, a four-time major winner has already secured major titles on all three surfaces, winning the US Open in 2022, the French Open in 2024, and back-to-back Wimbledon titles. Nadal emphasised that Alcaraz’s aura and confidence at just 21 years old set him apart as a unique talent in the tennis world.