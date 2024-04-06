Nadal tipped to win French Open amid injury struggles

Rafael Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, remains one of the top contenders to win the French Open despite his recent injury struggles, according to his uncle and former coach, Toni Nadal.

Nadal’s unparalleled dominance on clay courts has solidified his status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Even amid injury setbacks, his reputation as a clay court maestro makes him a formidable force to reckon with at Roland Garros.

While Nadal’s injury forced him to withdraw from the Monte-Carlo Masters, casting uncertainty over his French Open campaign, Toni Nadal expressed confidence in his nephew’s ability to compete at the highest level.

He acknowledged that while Nadal was previously the undisputed favourite in Paris, the current landscape presents multiple contenders, with Nadal poised to be among them.

“If he is well and manages to recover… I trust that Rafael is within that group,” Toni Nadal stated in an interview with EFE.

Nadal’s resilience and determination to overcome setbacks have been central to his success throughout his career. According to Toni Nadal, Nadal’s work ethic and mental fortitude have been instrumental in his ability to navigate challenges and remain competitive.

“Very outstanding natural conditions, and constant work… Never stopping believing in himself was also essential, and being willing to overcome the adversities that the future brought him,” Toni Nadal emphasised.

With Nadal shifting his focus to upcoming tournaments like the Barcelona Open and the Madrid Open before Roland Garros, his commitment to returning to peak form underscores his relentless pursuit of excellence on the tennis court.