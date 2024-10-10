'King of Clay', Rafael Nadal ends illustrious tennis career

Rafael Nadal, one of the most iconic and successful players in tennis history, has announced his retirement from professional tennis at age 38. In an emotional video shared on his social media channels on Thursday, the 22-time Grand Slam champion revealed that persistent injuries had led him to the decision.

“Hello everyone, I am here to let you know I am retiring from professional tennis,” Nadal said in Spanish in a heartfelt message posted on X. “The reality is, it has been some difficult years,

especially these last two. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations. It’s a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make, but in this life, everything has a beginning and an end.”

Nadal’s retirement comes after a glittering career, which saw him dominate on clay and win a record 14 French Open titles. He had previously hinted at retiring this year after a hip injury and subsequent surgery significantly reduced his appearances on tour in 2023.

The Spaniard will play his final professional event at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, scheduled for November 19-24, where he will compete for Spain alongside rising star Carlos Alcaraz. The host nation will take on the Netherlands in the quarter-finals on Tuesday, November 19.

“I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country,” Nadal shared. “I think I’ve come full circle since one of my first great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup final in Sevilla in 2004. I feel super, super lucky for all the things I’ve been able to experience.”

Since turning pro in 2001, Nadal has collected 92 ATP titles and spent 209 weeks as the world No. 1 in the PIF ATP Rankings. His rivalry with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic—known as the ‘Big Three’—helped shape one of the most memorable eras in tennis history.

Despite recent injuries limiting his ability to compete at full fitness, Nadal’s passion and dedication to the sport never wavered. He thanked his team, family, and ATP Tour rivals for their support throughout his career and cited his son, Rafael, as a source of motivation during the tough times.

“To come home and see how my son is growing every day has been a force that has really kept me alive and with the necessary energy to continue,” Nadal said.

Nadal retires as one of the sport’s all-time greats, his 22 Grand Slam titles placing him second behind Novak Djokovic’s 24. His legacy, particularly as the ‘King of Clay’ with a record 14 French Open titles, is unparalleled, and his contribution to tennis will be remembered for generations to come.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

