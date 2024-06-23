President Federation Cup final set for Mobolaji Johnson Arena

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced that the final of the 2024 President Federation Cup, Nigeria’s oldest Cup competition will take place at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos, on Saturday, June 29th.

This year’s final will feature Rivers Angels against Naija Ratels in the women’s event, and Abia Warriors will battle El-Kanemi Warriors in the men’s final.

Originally scheduled for the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, which would have hosted the final for the first time in the competition’s history, the NFF and GTI decided on Sunday to return to the historic venue on Lagos Island.

The stadium, which hosted the final from 1945 to 1972, will once again be the stage for the prestigious event.

Initially known as Association Ground, later as King George V, and then Lagos City Ground, the venue was rebuilt in the 1980s and became known as Onikan Stadium. In 2021, it was renamed Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

The last final at this venue in 1972 was a memorable one, where Bendel Insurance FC led Mighty Jets FC 2-0 before two late goals by Sam Garba Okoye tied the game, necessitating a replay two days later at the Liberty Stadium (now Obafemi Awolowo Stadium) in Ibadan.

Lagos has a rich history of hosting this competition. The National Stadium in Surulere, built for the 2nd All-Africa Games in 1973, hosted the final from 1974 to 1987, and again in 1990, 1991, 1995, 1996, 1999, 2000, 2001, and 2002.

The Teslim Balogun Stadium, also in Surulere, hosted the finals in 2007, 2009, and consecutively from 2011 to 2016. The Agege City Stadium hosted the 2017 final.