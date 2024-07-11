Osimhen prepares for Napoli pre-season despite transfer talks

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is preparing for Napoli‘s pre-season amidst uncertainties about his future at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Despite Napoli’s readiness to sell him, the Nigeria international, yet to receive offers from his preferred destination in the Premier League, remains optimistic.

Osimhen arrived at Castel Volturno on Tuesday with a smile, undergoing pre-season medical tests with the Partenopei. Napoli, known for their €130m clause in his contract, are reportedly open to parting ways with him.

Speculations suggest Osimhen might consider staying under Antonio Conte at Stadio Maradona, but La Repubblica and Corriere dello Sport indicate Napoli intend to replace the former Lille striker with Romelu Lukaku.

However, the former Serie A champions have not received formal offers for the 25-year-old Super Eagles striker, who has ambitions of playing in the Premier League. Corriere dello Sport mentions Al Ahli and PSG as currently the most interested clubs, but Osimhen is not keen on a move to the Saudi Pro League, and PSG has yet to make a formal offer, appearing hesitant to trigger his release clause.

De Laurentiis, Napoli’s president, might entertain a lower offer if it arrives promptly, facilitating the pursuit of Lukaku, Conte’s primary target.