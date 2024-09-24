Osimhen named in Turkish Super Lig TOTW after derby heroics

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has earned a spot in the Turkish Super Lig Team of the Week (TOTW) following his standout performance in Galatasaray’s 3-1 derby victory over Fenerbahce.

Osimhen played a pivotal role in the win, assisting Galatasaray’s second goal with a clever chest pass to Dries Mertens. This marks the first time since September 2019 that Osimhen has registered assists in consecutive games.

Football statistics website WhoScored.com awarded Osimhen a rating of 7.73 for his performance, noting his dominance in aerial duels (team-high of four) and key passes (joint game-high of three).

Read Also: Osimhen’s arrival at Galatasaray boosts club’s social media following

Although Osimhen didn’t register any blocks, tackles, or interceptions, he contributed two defensive clearances, attempted four shots (with one on target), and won two fouls for his team.

Galatasaray, along with Sivasspor, contributed two players each to the Best XI, while Göztepe and Besiktas had the most representatives with three players apiece.

Osimhen’s attacking presence and work rate were crucial to Galatasaray’s commanding performance in the Intercontinental Derby.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.