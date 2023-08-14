Old Trafford welcomes its faithfuls home: Live from Manchester’s theatre of dreams

It’s a muggy evening here at Old Trafford, where the rain has stopped. Little has changed, looking around the stadium, which is still an awe-inspiring sight.

For all its issues, supporters, punters and players who are arriving this Monday evening still look around Old Trafford reverentially as they come in. That is one reason why to expect the season’s opening match against Wolves to be an exciting encounter.

Manchester United will be hoping to make a winning start to the new Premier League season when thy welcome Wolves to Old Trafford this evening, kick-off 8pm.

After achieving a respectable third-placed finish and ending their trophy drought in their first season under manager Erik ten Hag last term, United have ambitions of building on those foundations this term. The club experienced a mixed set of results in pre-season, winning four, drawing one and losing three of their eight friendlies.

United, however, produced an encouraging performance in their penultimate friendly last Saturday, defeating French side RC Lens 3-1 at Old Trafford. Ten Hag deployed his strongest available XI against the Ligue 1 side and he could name the same XI this evening if he chooses to.

United lost their opening two games of last season, including a 2-1 opening-day defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, meaning they will be determined to get off to a winning start this time around. They won both meetings with Wolves last season without conceding.

Former United striker Dimiter Berbatov is tipping United to make a winning start to the season this evening and record a 2-0 triumph