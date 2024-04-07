Old Trafford Clash: Can Man United spoil Liverpool’s Premier League title chase?

Manchester United are gearing up to face Liverpool at Old Trafford in the Premier League match this weekend, aiming to replicate their recent FA Cup victory over their rivals.

In the FA Cup quarter-final three weeks ago, the Red Devils secured a narrow win against Liverpool at Old Trafford, with Amad Diallo scoring a late winner to thwart Jurgen Klopp’s side’s trophy aspirations.

However, the upcoming encounter feels distinctly different. Liverpool reclaimed the top spot in the Premier League standings with a late victory over Sheffield United at Anfield, highlighting their credentials as title contenders.

While Erik ten Hag’s side emerged victorious with a 4-3 scoreline in their previous clash, United suffered a shocking 2-3 defeat in their recent match, squandering a potential victory over Chelsea in a frenetic encounter that saw a dramatic 101st-minute winning goal.

Despite midweek triumphs for their adversaries, Liverpool’s win over Sheffield United propelled them back to the summit of the Premier League. As they aim to avenge their FA Cup defeat against United, rivals Arsenal and Manchester City will be hoping for a favour from the Red Devils.

United’s recent league form has been inconsistent, with only one win in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Liverpool has been impressive away from home, winning six of their last seven Premier League away games and maintaining a scoring streak in 26 consecutive away matches across all competitions.

Liverpool’s dominance in 2024 is unmatched in Europe’s top five leagues, with 16 victories and 59 goals in all competitions. Despite a goalless draw with Man United earlier in the season, they have not failed to score in both of their Premier League meetings with the Red Devils since 2007/08, hinting at a potential revenge.

Ian Wright expressed concern for Manchester United ahead of the clash, fearing they could suffer a heavy defeat against Liverpool at Old Trafford. The former Arsenal star believes Liverpool will be more focused and ruthless, aiming to put United in their place.

“I fear for Man United,” Wright said on his Ringer FC podcast. “I just feel like Liverpool will be much more focused than they were in that FA Cup game and be even more ruthless.

“We know United can be ruthless and [Alejandro] Garnacho alone is going to be a threat. But Liverpool will want to go there and put them in their place.

“I worry for United because I can see another big hiding, I could see them getting a good hiding to be honest. It’s not like Old Trafford is a fortress anymore. If Liverpool come and have their heads on it could be a massive worry for United.”

Ten Hag reckons that despite recent results, his side have shown they can compete with the best teams in the division. The Dutchman admitted that United must learn how to cement three points, however.

“You have seen we have qualities. We have some great players. We can be in momentum and we can play at very high standards,” he said.

As the two football giants prepare to renew their rivalry, all eyes will be on Old Trafford to witness whether United can once again thwart Liverpool’s title aspirations or if the Reds will continue their relentless pursuit of Premier League glory.