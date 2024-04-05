Mac Allister’s goal sends Liverpool to Premier League summit

Alexis Mac Allister’s stunning goal propelled Liverpool back to the top of the Premier League as they secured a 3-1 victory over Sheffield United on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side faced some tense moments after Darwin Nunez opened the scoring early on, only for Conor Bradley’s own goal to level the score in the second half.

However, Mac Allister alleviated the pressure at Anfield with a magnificent strike from outside the box, while Cody Gakpo sealed the win in the dying moments.

In a potentially decisive night in the title race, Liverpool edged two points clear of second-placed Arsenal with eight games remaining for each of the top three teams.

Arsenal’s 2-0 triumph over Luton had temporarily displaced Liverpool from the summit on Wednesday, while Manchester City’s 4-1 victory over Aston Villa kept them in contention.

Yet, Liverpool’s unbeaten run of 28 consecutive home league matches has put them within touching distance of a record-equalling 20th English title, their first since 2020.

Reflecting on the match, Klopp acknowledged that Liverpool’s performance until the substitutions was subpar, emphasizing the need for improvement.

Despite this, Klopp expressed satisfaction with his team’s ability to change the game when necessary and praised their resilience.

Liverpool, currently competing for a historic treble, have already secured the League Cup and are set to face Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-finals as Klopp aims for a memorable farewell in his final season.

However, Liverpool must enhance their performance levels to fend off Arsenal and reigning champions Manchester City, who trail them by three points.

Their next league fixture against Manchester United on Sunday looms as a pivotal encounter in the title race.,

While Liverpool have shown resilience in recent matches, Klopp remains composed as the title race heats up, although the tension is palpable as each game becomes increasingly significant.

Liverpool faced a scare when United nearly took the lead, highlighting the need for defensive improvement as they strive for league glory.